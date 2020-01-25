The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bethel Funeral Home
215 Greenwood Avenue
Bethel, CT 06801
203-743-4825
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bethel Funeral Home
215 Greenwood Avenue
Bethel, CT 06801
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
6:00 PM
Bethel Funeral Home
215 Greenwood Avenue
Bethel, CT 06801
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ramona Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramona Clark


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ramona Clark Obituary
Ramona H. Clark
Ramona H. Clark, passed away in her home in Bethel, CT on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She had just celebrated her 91st birthday.
She was born January 13, 1929 in her family's home on Deal Island, Maryland the 8th child of Cpt. Bill and Myrtle Hudgins. Her siblings were William, Carl, Ruth, Myrtle, Anna, Florine and Hester.
As a young adult, she worked with her father on the waters of Chesapeake Bay doing crabbing, oystering and fishing, then worked as a nurse, became a fulltime telephone switchboard operator by night and a mom to 4 boys during the day. Every summer we would all get in the car, drive to Deal Island, MD, catch and eat crabs , then be off to Ocean City MD, to frolic in the ocean and have fun on the boardwalk.
She is survived by her 4 sons: Bruce, Bryan and his wife Mary, Bart and his wife Holly and Ben and his wife Dee, as well as her large extended family.
The family will receive friends at the Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel, Wednesday from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. with a service to be held at 6:00 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers you may make a Donation in memory of Ramona Hudgins Clark to the "Skipjack Heritage Inc. care of William Wheatley, 1707 Emerson Ave., Salisbury, MD 21801"
To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com
Published in News Times from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ramona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -