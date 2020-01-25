|
|
Ramona H. Clark
Ramona H. Clark, passed away in her home in Bethel, CT on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She had just celebrated her 91st birthday.
She was born January 13, 1929 in her family's home on Deal Island, Maryland the 8th child of Cpt. Bill and Myrtle Hudgins. Her siblings were William, Carl, Ruth, Myrtle, Anna, Florine and Hester.
As a young adult, she worked with her father on the waters of Chesapeake Bay doing crabbing, oystering and fishing, then worked as a nurse, became a fulltime telephone switchboard operator by night and a mom to 4 boys during the day. Every summer we would all get in the car, drive to Deal Island, MD, catch and eat crabs , then be off to Ocean City MD, to frolic in the ocean and have fun on the boardwalk.
She is survived by her 4 sons: Bruce, Bryan and his wife Mary, Bart and his wife Holly and Ben and his wife Dee, as well as her large extended family.
The family will receive friends at the Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel, Wednesday from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. with a service to be held at 6:00 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers you may make a Donation in memory of Ramona Hudgins Clark to the "Skipjack Heritage Inc. care of William Wheatley, 1707 Emerson Ave., Salisbury, MD 21801"
To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com
Published in News Times from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020