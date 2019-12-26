|
|
Ramona Traccola
Ramona J. Traccola, of Crow's Bluff in Lake County, FL passed away December 21, 2019 peacefully at her home surrounded by her family after a long illness. She was born in Hubbardton, Vermont on June 27, 1929, daughter of Howard and Thelma Chandler. She was the second oldest of thirteen children. She graduated from Castleton Teacher's College in Vermont, and taught in one-room schoolhouses in that area. She later received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in education from Western State College in Connecticut. After many years of teaching school in Bethel, Connecticut, she retired and moved to Florida. She was a lifetime member of the and was a past auxiliary president. She loved ocean cruises and was an active bowler until her mid-eighties. She was predeceased by her first husband George W. Cook, with whom she raised six children and second husband James Troccola. She was also predeceased by three sons, Glen, David and George Cook. She is survived by three children, Howard Cook of Ormond Beach, FL, Christina Borghis of Umatilla, FL and April Doyle of DeLand, FL. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother and six sisters. A Celebration of Life will be held at Post 2380 in DeLand on Saturday, January 4th at 1 p.m. Friends and family are cordially invited to pay respects at that time. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Emory L Bennett Memorial Veterans Nursing Home, 1920 Mason Ave., Daytona Beach, FL 32120.
Published in News Times on Dec. 29, 2019