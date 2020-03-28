The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Resources
More Obituaries for Randall Saunders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randall P. Saunders

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randall P. Saunders Obituary
Randall P. Saunders
Randall "Randy" P. Saunders, 83, of Danbury, CT passed away on Mar. 26, 2020. He was the husband of Glenda (Ochs) Saunders.
Randy was a longtime member of the Southern New York Racing Association.
Besides his wife survivors include his daughter, Tami Whitlock and her husband, Jay, of Bethel. His grandchildren: Shane and Kyle Merrick also survive.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
For further information or to express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randall's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -