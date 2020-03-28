|
|
Randall P. Saunders
Randall "Randy" P. Saunders, 83, of Danbury, CT passed away on Mar. 26, 2020. He was the husband of Glenda (Ochs) Saunders.
Randy was a longtime member of the Southern New York Racing Association.
Besides his wife survivors include his daughter, Tami Whitlock and her husband, Jay, of Bethel. His grandchildren: Shane and Kyle Merrick also survive.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in News Times on Mar. 29, 2020