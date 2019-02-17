Raul T. "Lolo" Bellido

Raul Teodoro "Lolo" Bellido of Danbury, CT passed away on February 14, 2019 at Danbury Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Raul was born on February 26, 1939 in Lima, Peru to the late Arturo and Julia (Blanco) Bellido. Husband of Lydia (Albines) Bellido.

Raul was a hard-working individual and a jack of all trades. While living in Peru he attended college for business administration. Raul truly embodied the idea of the American dream. He first came to the United States on November 29, 1970 with only $10 in his pocket, and from there he built a life for himself and his family. He started out as a caretaker for a large estate and worked two other jobs while attending night classes at Norwalk Community College. In 1980 Raul gained his citizenship while he was working for the Mitsubishi Corporation and was transferred to San Fernando, CA.

Later in 1984, Raul began working for Exon and followed his career to New York City. He eventually continued his career as an accountant and worked on the way to Danbury area. Raul had a strong spirit and loved to work. When he was not at one of his jobs, he could be found working with his hands on various carpentry projects. In his free time, Raul loved to watch sports. He was a huge fan of soccer, basketball, and football. He could always be found rooting for the New York Knicks and the New England Patriots. When not watching sports, he could be found watching reruns of Three's Company with his family. He carried a love for the show until the end of his days.

Raul is survived by his loving wife Lydia of 50 years and his beloved children Nelson Bellido and Nancy Staszewski As well as his three brothers Arturo, Emundo, and Fernando Bellido and his sister Aida Martinez. Grandchildren; Ava and Blake Staszewski and beloved cousin Nelly Acuña and family.

A Visitation will be held at Danbury Memorial Funeral Home (117 South St. Danbury, CT) on Tuesday February 19, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter Church (104 Main St. Danbury) on Wednesday February 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with burial to follow at St. Peter's Cemetery. Published in News Times on Feb. 17, 2019