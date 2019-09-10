The News-Times Obituaries
Raymond A. Barry
Raymond Anthony Barry, 62, of New Milford, CT, passed away after a year-long battle with ALS surrounded by family early on Sunday morning, September 8, 2019.
Ray was born in Danbury, CT on June 20, 1957 to the late S. Ray and Gloria (Albano) Barry, and was the husband of Debra Gail (Garner) Barry.
Ray loved long rides on his Harley and had been a friend of Bill W. for over 28 years. He never hesitated to help a friend or family member in need, and above all, loved spending time with his grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Sat., Sept 14th at Saint Francis Xavier Church, Chestnut Land Rd., New Milford.
The family will receive friends at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury on Fri., Sept. 13th from 4 to 8 p.m.
To view the full obituary, please visit http://www.thegreenfuneralhome.com/.
Published in News Times on Sept. 11, 2019
