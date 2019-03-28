Raymond Alexander Kozak

Raymond Alexander Kozak, a resident of Washington, CT for the last 42 years, died on March 24, 2019.

Mr. Kozak was born on June 17, 1942, in New York, NY, to the late Sophie Pochurko Sala and the late Jacob Daniel Kozak. He was raised in The Bronx, NY, and Norwalk, CT. As a teenager, Ray enjoyed flying planes as a member of the Civil Air Patrol Cadet Program. In 1960, he graduated from Norwalk High School.

In 1961, Mr. Kozak enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Stationed at Camp LeJeune, NC and Little Creek, VA, he served as a Corporal E-4 from 1961 to 1964. He served as a topographic and staff draftsman who worked on top-secret projects and presentations in conjunction with the Naval War College and Landing Force Training Unit. Throughout his life, Ray remained faithful and dedicated to the Corps. In 2008, he received the Connecticut Veterans Wartime Service Medal.

Upon leaving the Marine Corps, Mr. Kozak received a BS from Central Connecticut State College in 1969. At the University of Bridgeport, College of Education, he earned an MS in 1973, and a sixth-year degree in library and media studies in 1976. In addition, Ray received a sixth-year degree in professional education from the University of Connecticut, School of Education, in 1979. He also received numerous other professional certificates and commendations.

Mr. Kozak was an educator in the Brookfield Public School System for 37 years. He taught industrial arts, architectural drafting, and driver education at Brookfield High School. Ray also taught technology education at Whisconier Middle School. In the 1970s, he created and taught a motorcycle driver safety course – the first of its kind in the State of Connecticut. Throughout the years, Ray impacted the lives of thousands of students, educating them about the importance of environmental stewardship, craftsmanship, and innovation.

Ray married Suzanne Spenard in 1966. They relocated to New Milford, CT in 1969. In 1977, the family moved to Washington, CT. Ray designed and built a new home for his family. He was a true Renaissance man; he knew how to do just about anything. Ray was a skilled woodworker, craftsman, inventor, photographer, and poet. He enjoyed fishing, kayaking, and camping -- especially in Truro on Cape Cod. Since childhood, he loved trains, boats, and American muscle cars. In recent years, he enjoyed his two Corvettes.

For more than 20 years, Mr. Kozak was sole proprietor of Architectural Drawing & Design. He custom designed dozens of beautiful new-construction and renovated homes built throughout Litchfield County and beyond. His designs included traditional Cape, Greek Revival, and contemporary styles. All his projects were designed with architectural beauty and integrity in mind.

Ray is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Suzanne Spenard Kozak, as well as his five children: Leigh Kozak (Robert Hannigan) of Raynham, MA; Jennifer Kozak (Laurent Couchaux) of Toronto, Canada; Kelly Kozak (Adam Kooper) of Newtown, CT; Shannon Kozak of Washington, CT; and Adam Kozak (Chrystal Lodovico) of Morris, CT. He is also survived by his five grandchildren: Jack Hannigan, Noah Kooper, and Peyton, Lexi Rae, and Beau Thomas. Ray was predeceased by his infant son, Craig Norman Kozak, his parents, and his stepfather, the late Harold Sala.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. through 8:00, at Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge St., New Milford, CT.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 34 Green Hill Rd., Washington, CT. Interment will follow in Judea Cemetery in Washington, CT.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Washington Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 243, Washington Depot, CT 06794. Published in News Times on Mar. 28, 2019