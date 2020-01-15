|
Raymond "Ray" E. Baker
Raymond "Ray" E. Baker died on Sunday, January 12, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Ray was born on November 2, 1938 in Brooklyn, NY and lived in Newtown, CT for over 40 years. He was the beloved husband of Diane Baker (née Stolfi ) and the devoted father of Andrea Baker, Raymond F. Baker and his wife Kathy, and Mark Baker and his wife Erin. He was the cherished grandfather of Raymond Thomas Baker. Ray was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Stephanie Baker, and his sister Eleanor Lewis. Ray earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Fordham University in 1960. He went on to become a Certified Public Accountant, and spent a long and prosperous career travelling the world as an International Auditor. He was an active member of St. Rose of Lima parish, and coached baseball and basketball for his children's teams. Ray was an avid fan of the New York Jets – and an original season ticket holder. He frequently attended sporting events of all kinds, for the Mets, Yankees, Fordham University, St. John's University, and Immaculate High School.
Ray's charm and wisdom were apparent to all who had the privilege to know him. His constant support and easy smile will be forever remembered by his family and friends. Visitation will take place on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 2:00 -4:00 p.m. and from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main St, Newtown, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church, 46 Church Hill Rd, Newtown, CT, and will be officiated by Msgr. Thomas W Powers, Vicar General Diocese of Bridgeport, a beloved friend of the Baker family. Interment will follow in St. Rose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Immaculate High School, 73 Southern Blvd., Danbury, CT, or to Fordham University, Bronx, NY. To send a note of condolence to the family, please visit www.honanfh.com
Published in News Times on Jan. 16, 2020