Raymond H. Osborne
Raymond H. (Corky) Osborne, age 88 of New Milford, CT passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. He was the devoted husband of Elizabeth (O'Donnell) Osborne.
Corky was born in New Milford on March 29, 1930, son of James and Roxanne (Hallock) Osborne. Corky served in the National Guard and was employed by CL&P. In addition to his wife of 69 years, Corky is survived by his children Thomas and his wife Pamela, John and his wife Dawn, and Lisa and her husband David Easter. Corky is also survived by nine grandchildren, Ellen, Glen, Karen, Mildred, Raymond, Jennifer, Amanda, Sara, David, and ten great-grandchildren.
Graveside services at South Cemetery, Bridgewater, CT Saturday, May 4 at 10 a.m. Friends will be received afterward at the Bridgewater Fire House. The family requests donations be made to the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Department in lieu of flowers.
Published in News Times on Apr. 30, 2019