Raymond H. Roth

Raymond H. Roth passed away peacefully at home in Hudson, FL. surrounded by his loving family on March 22, 2019.

Ray was born on July 29, 1924 in Queens, NY. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1942 and served his country in the Philippines and Japan. He married Agnes A. McGuire in 1946.

Always the consummate paint man, Ray worked with and around the coatings industry his entire life culminating with the opening of Ray Roth's Paint Supply in Danbury, CT in 1974. Along the way, he mentored many professional area painters until his retirement in 1999.

Ray and Agnes started to "snow bird" to Florida in 1992 and retired there full time in 2004. During his stay in Florida, Ray enjoyed softball, golfing, painting, gardening, playing bridge, and taking walks with his beloved dog Daisy. In 2011, Ray and Agnes moved in with daughter Agnes and son-in-law Daniel to be closer to family and enjoy the remainder of their retirement years.

Ray was predeceased by his wife in 2016. He also left behind one sister Carol Bentz of LI, NY, children; Barbara Adams of CT, James Roth of NC, Agnes LaVoie of FL, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a multitude of friends. He is remembered by family members as a humble, generous, gentle soul who would help anyone who needed a hand.

In lieu of flowers, Ray wished to have donations made to your local VFW post or to Hernando-Pasco Hospice (866.940.0962). Published in News Times on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary