Raymond P. McNamara
Raymond P. McNamara, 61, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida passed away on October 26, 2020 in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Ray was born in Danbury, Connecticut to Raymond and Anna McNamara on August 18, 1959. He moved to Port St. Lucie, FL in 1987.
Ray owned automobile dealerships throughout his life. He enjoyed traveling, reading, and spending time with his family. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren, and his faithful dog, Frank. He was a devoted father and grandfather, and a loving son and brother. He will be truly missed by his family and friends.
Survivors include; daughter Lauren (Robert) Carchietta of Port St. Lucie, FL; son, Raymond (Brianne) McNamara of Port St. Lucie, FL; daughter, Meghan (Savannah) McNamara of Bellingham, WA; mother, Lucy McNamara of Port St. Lucie, FL; sisters, Maureen McNamara of Port St. Lucie, FL and Joann Packard of Bel Air, MD; brother, John (Lori) McNamara of Fort Pierce, FL. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond McNamara, and his beloved dog, Frank.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at St. Lucie Catholic Church.
