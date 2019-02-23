Raymond Francis Perkins

10/22/1939 - 02/18/2019Raymond Frances Perkins,79 yrs old of Concord, North Carolina passed away peacefully on Monday, February 18th, 2019. He was born in Bridgeport Hospital, Bridgeport CT., son of Frances DeVoid (Somers) and grew up in Southbury, CT. There he attended Southbury High School. He worked for Arthur E. Olsen Plumbing & Heating for a number of years before he had his own business. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing with friends and family. He is predeceased by Lois Ambrose (companion) as well as his mom Frances DeVoid, brother David, brother Billy and friend Kenneth Mathison. He leaves behind his children, daughters Bernadette Duncan, Regina Newton and her husband Ed, Rebecca Orten and her husband Macky, Barbara LaReau and her husband Jim. His sons Timothy Perkins, Mark Perkins and wife Ellen and son Matthew Perkins. He also leaves behind his sisters Donna Tamburrino and her husband Tom, Christine Bissell and Susan Drever and her husband Duncan. His brothers George DeVoid and his wife Alice and Wayne DeVoid; 21 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be at Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home 235 Main Street North Southbury, Thursday evening February 28th, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Burial will take place the following day, Friday March 1st at 11 a.m., Southford Cemetery, Southbury, CT. All contributions can be sent to Muscular Dystrophy Association.www.mda.org/DONATE.