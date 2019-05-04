The News-Times Obituaries
|
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
247 White St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-4833
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM
New Life United Methodist Church
New Fairfield, CT
View Map
April 23, 1931 - May 3, 2019Raymond T. "Pete" Williams, 88, of New Fairfield, beloved husband of the late Mabel (Johnson) Williams, died at Glen Hill Center, Danbury, on Friday, May 3rd. He was born in Middleburg, NY on April 23, 1931, cherished son of the late Henry and Florence (Cameron) Williams. He was a member of United Methodist Church in Gaylordsville.
Pete was a Veteran of the Korean War, proudly serving with the United States Army.
He was a member of the New Fairfield Veterans Association and was a long time member and past treasurer of the Historical Society. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for the New Milford Highway Department and most recently retired as a security guard for Candlewood Isle.
A loving family man, Pete enjoyed spending time with his cherished family. He also enjoyed camping, gardening, and maintaining his 1965 Dodge Truck.
Pete will be sadly missed by his seven sons; David and his wife Cindy, Rick, Alan and his wife Patti, Kevin, Douglas and his wife Wendy, Tom, and Raymond II and his wife Michele; his nineteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by thirteen siblings.
Funeral Services will take place on Tuesday, May 7th, at 10:00 am at New Life United Methodist Church of New Fairfield. Burial will follow in Mountainview Cemetery, New Fairfield, with military honors.
The family will receive friends on Monday, May 6th between the hours of 4:00 to 7:00pm at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White St., Danbury.
Memorial contributions may be made to the New Fairfield Veterans Association or the Historical Society of New Fairfield.
To leave a condolence, please visit www.CornellMemorial.com
Published in News Times on May 4, 2019
