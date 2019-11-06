|
Regina Boa Schermerhorn
Regina Boa Schermerhorn, age 63 of Sandy Hook, Connecticut passed away on the 5th of November at home, surrounded by her loving family after her courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Gina was born January 2, 1956 in Danbury, the daughter of Maria Regina and the late Eliseu (Jack) Boa. She was married 30 years to Dale Schermerhorn Sr. Gina was predeceased by her loving father and her sister Irene DeMoura.
Regina attended the American School of the Deaf in Hartford, CT.
She was employed by United Technology up until her illness. She enjoyed camping, being around family, especially her beautiful granddaughters. Regina was uplifted when surrounded by her large group of family and friends.
In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by her children, Dale Jr. (Deborah) Schermerhorn, Amy (Nick) Schork, her sisters, Delfina (Alvaro) Donascimento, Fernanda (Antonio) Resendes, and brother-in-law Antonio DeMoura, along with her three loving granddaughters Peyton, Lily, and Leila. Gina also leaves behind her nieces, nephews, and many family and friends.
Friends may call at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury, CT on Friday, November 8th from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 9th at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 149 Deer Hill Ave., Danbury, CT. Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery.
Published in News Times on Nov. 7, 2019