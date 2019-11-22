|
|
Rena Bacchiocchi
Rena Francoletti Bacchiocchi was born March 12, 1929, and passed away on October 31, 2019 at age 90. She was born to Egidio Francoletti and Santa Vichi Francoletti in Bridgeport, Connecticut. She spent the majority of her married life in Monroe, Connecticut where she raised her family, and her later years in Southbury, Connecticut and Newburyport, Massachusetts.
Rena, humorous, sociable and generous, was known to all as a helper, and an advocate for family and friends. She retired from Fairfield Hills Hospital for the State of Connecticut, working as an Administrative Assistant. Her life-time hobbies were gardening, flower arranging, seasonal crafts, health and nutrition. Other favorite pastimes were making memories with her children and grandchildren, family parties, laughing at stories, and having an open door in her home at all times. She loved to share her home with family and friends during holidays and the summer season, helping them feel it was a second home.
She is survived by daughter, Dareen Nicholls and husband, Mark; son, Brian Bacchiocchi and wife, Barbara Hofrenning; and daughter, Lynda DeNardo and husband, John; her grandchildren, Sherri O'Connell and husband, Chris; Ariana DeNardo and fiancée, Greg Williams; Julia DeNardo, Eana Bacchiocchi, and Jana Bacchiocchi, and great-grandsons, Daryn Healy and Ethan O'Connell. She was predeceased by her loving husband Darwin and her son Ron.
Memorial services will be held November 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at Beacon Hill Evangelical Free Church, 371 Old Zoar Road in Monroe, CT. Memorial donations in Rena's memory may be made to the .
Arrangements are by Elliott, Woodworth & Rogers Family Funeral Home, 35 Green Street, Newburyport, MA.
Published in News Times on Nov. 25, 2019