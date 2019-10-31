The News-Times Obituaries
Richard A. Ehrhard
Richard A. "Uncle Dick" Ehrhard, 95, of Brookfield, husband of Dora (Butera) Ehrhard and father of Michelle A. Volpe, died on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Danbury Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Danbury. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends in the Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury on Monday, November 4, 2019. Contributions in Mr. Ehrhard's memory may be made to the .
Published in News Times on Nov. 1, 2019
