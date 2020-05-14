Richard A. Gontin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard A. Gontin
Richard A. Gontin, 71, of Bethel, CT passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was the husband of Mary Ann (Curtin) Gontin.
A Graveside Service will be held at St. Mary Cemetery, Bethel at a later date to be announced.
For a complete obituary or to express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
St. Mary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
2037482131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved