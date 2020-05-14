Richard A. Gontin
Richard A. Gontin, 71, of Bethel, CT passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was the husband of Mary Ann (Curtin) Gontin.
A Graveside Service will be held at St. Mary Cemetery, Bethel at a later date to be announced.
For a complete obituary or to express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Danbury News Times on May 14, 2020.