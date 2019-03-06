Richard Amorossi

Richard Amorossi, formerly of Brookfield, CT, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, in Chapel Hill, NC at the age of 82. Mr. Amorossi was born on July 9, 1936, in Yonkers, NY. He was the middle child of Leonard and Florence Amorossi. Upon graduating from Yonkers High School, he enlisted and served in the United States Air Force. He then attended New York University, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering and was awarded The Robert Ridgeway Prize and The Heights Colleges Alumni Association Chair. During his career as a Civil Engineer, he worked for Peckham Materials as Vice President, Genovese Industries as Vice President of Operations and later as President of Fairfield Resources Management, Inc. and The Brookfield Water Company.

Mr. Amorossi truly loved living in Brookfield and was very proud of his accomplished involvement in the town. He ingrained himself into the community by running for and holding a multitude of civic positions. He was on the Brookfield Building Code Board of Appeals and was a Chairman of the Economic Development Committee and the Zoning Commission. Mr. Amorossi also served on the Board of Selectmen, Adhoc Open Space Study Committee and The School Space Study Committee. Mr. Amorossi was a past president of the Lions Club of Brookfield, a member of the Men's Club of Brookfield, a lifetime member of the Sierra Club and a Melvin Jones Fellow of the Lions Club's International Foundation. He was a Justice of the Peace where he officiated more than a few nuptials. He was a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the American Society of Materials and Testing and a certified member of the American Concrete Institute. In 2006 he was awarded the Secretary of State's Public Service Award.

Mr. Amorossi is survived by his wife of 57 years Ann, his daughter Jackie Temperato of Raleigh, NC and her husband John, his daughter Chris Amorossi of Bridgewater and her boyfriend Butch Thompson, and his granddaughters Jordyn and Sky Temperato of Raleigh, NC. He is also survived by his sisters Grayce Hoscoe, Lucille Vece, Carol Timen and a brother Donald Amorossi. He was preceded in death by his brother Sam Amorose and sister Barbara Jones.

Mr. Amorossi will always be remembered as a man so much greater than most who lived his convictions. We will never forget his sly smile, sarcastic wit and his talent for storytelling. His family's fondest memories will always include his ongoing and never-ending projects in and around his house and yard.

Mr. Amorossi's funeral will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Raleigh, NC. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, April 6th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church in Brookfield, CT followed by a reception Published in News Times on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary