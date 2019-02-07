I thought I saw your faces today in the rays of the morning sun and then I heard the Angels say, "their work on earth was done." I thought I heard your voices today and then your hearty laughs and then I heard the Angels say, "there is peace for them at last." I thought I felt their touch today in the breeze that rustled by and then I heard the Angels say, "their spirits will never die." I thought that they had left me for Heaven so far above and then I heard the Angels say, "they left you with their love." I knew that I would miss them and would never find my way, and then I heard the Angels say, "they are with you every day." Missing you both, every day. Much love from all your children and their families. RICHARD JENNINGS, III 3/5/35-2/7/09 CONSTANCE HOWE JENNINGS 5/23/38-7/5/18 Published in News Times on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary