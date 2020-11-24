Richard "Dickie" CarboniRichard "Dickie" Carboni, 89, of Ridgefield, passed away on Monday, November 23. He was the loving husband of the late Shirley Carboni. Mr. Carboni was born in Ridgefield on August 1, 1931; a son of the late Domenico and Elvira (Bernacchi) Carboni. He was married to his wife, Shirley for 50 years before her passing in 2000. Mr. Carboni is survived by his sons, Richard Carboni Jr. and Steve Carboni as well as many nieces, nephews and good friends. In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Carboni was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Carboni and a sister, Lena Savo.Mr. Carboni began a 50 year career as an electrician with Dingee Electric in 1951. He was a 26 year member of the Ridgefield Vol. Fire Department and in his younger years enjoyed bowling, golf and hunting in Maine.A graveside funeral service will take place on Saturday, November 28 at 11:00 AM in Section 23 of St. Peter Cemetery; Lake Avenue Ext., Danbury. Facial coverings and social distancing are required for those in attendance. There will be no calling hours. Contributions may be made to the Ridgefield Vol. Fire Department; 6 Catoonah St., Ridgefield. Kane Funeral Home is in care of funeral arrangements.