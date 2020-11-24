1/1
Richard Carboni
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Dickie" Carboni
Richard "Dickie" Carboni, 89, of Ridgefield, passed away on Monday, November 23. He was the loving husband of the late Shirley Carboni. Mr. Carboni was born in Ridgefield on August 1, 1931; a son of the late Domenico and Elvira (Bernacchi) Carboni. He was married to his wife, Shirley for 50 years before her passing in 2000. Mr. Carboni is survived by his sons, Richard Carboni Jr. and Steve Carboni as well as many nieces, nephews and good friends. In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Carboni was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Carboni and a sister, Lena Savo.
Mr. Carboni began a 50 year career as an electrician with Dingee Electric in 1951. He was a 26 year member of the Ridgefield Vol. Fire Department and in his younger years enjoyed bowling, golf and hunting in Maine.
A graveside funeral service will take place on Saturday, November 28 at 11:00 AM in Section 23 of St. Peter Cemetery; Lake Avenue Ext., Danbury. Facial coverings and social distancing are required for those in attendance. There will be no calling hours. Contributions may be made to the Ridgefield Vol. Fire Department; 6 Catoonah St., Ridgefield. Kane Funeral Home is in care of funeral arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Section 23 of St. Peter Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved