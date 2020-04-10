|
|
Richard "Whitey" Clark
Richard "Whitey" Clark, 87, of New Milford, husband of the late Betty (Dzubak) Clark, died on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in New Milford.
"Whitey" was born in Danbury, October 17, 1932, a son of Irving and Mary (Zanzal) Clark. He attended Danbury schools and Danbury Trade School (now Henry Abbott Technical School).
A U.S. Navy veteran of the Korea War, Mr. Clark was a retired carpenter. For many years, Whitey and his wife Betty enjoyed spending summers in the State of Maine.
He was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church of Danbury.
Mr. Clark is survived by a son, Richard J. Clark Jr.; a daughter, Diane Bailey and her husband Mike and by several in laws, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Clark was predeceased by two brothers, Raymond and Ronald.
Services will be private.
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Apr. 12, 2020