Richard F. Schutz
Danbury - Mr. Richard F. Schutz, age 79, died Monday, April 6, 2020. While he resided in Brewster, NY most of his life, he spent his last few years living in Danbury.
Richard was born on May 14, 1941, son of the late Frederick W. and Phyllis May (English) Schutz. He was a design engineer and the founder and President of RKE Productions, Inc., supporting and mentoring young technicians in the performing arts. RKE provided lighting and sound engineering for the Ives Concert Park, Richter Park, and many other venues for over 30 years. He was also instrumental in the design and development of mammography and other medical equipment.
Mr. Schutz is survived by his sons, Eric Schutz, Adam Schutz, and Frank Schutz, and three grandchildren, Aiyana, Brenner, and Brian, children of Frank, as well as his brother, Dr. John Schutz, and sisters, Margaret O'Laughlin and Melody Schutz.
A celebration of Mr. Schutz' life will be held at a time and location still to be announced. There will be no calling hours at this time. The Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Apr. 10, 2020