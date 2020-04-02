The News-Times Obituaries
Richard Fortin


1942 - 2020
Richard Fortin Obituary
Richard Dionis Fortin
Richard Dionis Fortin, 77, Venice, FL, passed away March 17, 2020. He was born October 6, 1942 in Ridgefield, CT and moved to Venice in 1975.
He owned Rich's Shoe Repair in Venice until he got too sick to work then he and his wife started Rick's Birkenstock in Venice, which they sold and is still in Siesta Key in Sarasota.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Norleen, brother Joel of Ridgefield, CT, three sons, Rick of Virginia, John of Parrish, FL, and Chris of Pine Island, FL; two daughters, Renee Chamberlin and Robin Parsons of Venice, FL; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Cremation was in Venice and burial will be held at a later date due to current health crisis in Ridgefield, CT.
Published in News Times on Apr. 5, 2020
