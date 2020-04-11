The News-Times Obituaries
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
Richard "Dick" Freivogel, 93, of Ridgefield, husband of the late Dorothy "Dottie" (McNerney) Freivogel, father of Sally Legan (husband Joe) and grandfather of Andrew and Michelle, died on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Laurel Ridge Health Care of Ridgefield. Graveside funeral services and burial will take place at Fairlawn Cemetery, Ridgefield at a day and time to be announced. There will be no calling hours. Contributions in Dick's memory can be made to Meals on Wheels: 25 Gilbert Street, Ridgefield, CT 06877.
Published in News Times on Apr. 12, 2020
