Richard A. Greco Jr.
Richard A. Greco Jr. , age 60, passed away on February 14, 2020 at Danbury Hospital in Danbury, CT.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at Danbury Memorial Funeral Home (117 South St., Danbury, CT 06810) on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 12- 3 p.m. Burial will take place on Monday February 24, 2020 at Gate of Heaven Cemetery (10 W. Stevens Ave., Hawthorne, NY 10532)
To view full obituary, light a candle in his memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.danburymemorial.com
Published in News Times on Feb. 20, 2020
