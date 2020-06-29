Richard H. Johnson
Richard H. Johnson, age 85, of Danbury, Connecticut passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 with his family by his side. Richard was born October 6, 1934 to the late Orville and Margaret Johnson. Richard served in the Army Reserve from 1957-1963 obtaining the rank of Sargant. Richard worked as a Systems Analyst at The American Can Company and Branson Ultrasonic.
Richard enjoyed collecting stamps, this was a lifelong passion. Richard also enjoyed cruise vacations, flea markets and estate sales. Most importantly Richard enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Richard is Survived by wife Dorothy Johnson of 60 years. Children Kathleen Pazdziora (Stanley) ,and Susan Pacheco. Richard is also survived by his four grandchildren Jessica, Michael, Nicole ,and Matthew.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions all services will remain private at the families request.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.thegreenfuneralhome.com for the Johnson family.
Richard H. Johnson, age 85, of Danbury, Connecticut passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 with his family by his side. Richard was born October 6, 1934 to the late Orville and Margaret Johnson. Richard served in the Army Reserve from 1957-1963 obtaining the rank of Sargant. Richard worked as a Systems Analyst at The American Can Company and Branson Ultrasonic.
Richard enjoyed collecting stamps, this was a lifelong passion. Richard also enjoyed cruise vacations, flea markets and estate sales. Most importantly Richard enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Richard is Survived by wife Dorothy Johnson of 60 years. Children Kathleen Pazdziora (Stanley) ,and Susan Pacheco. Richard is also survived by his four grandchildren Jessica, Michael, Nicole ,and Matthew.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions all services will remain private at the families request.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.thegreenfuneralhome.com for the Johnson family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Jun. 29, 2020.