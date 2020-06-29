Richard H. Johnson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard H. Johnson
Richard H. Johnson, age 85, of Danbury, Connecticut passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 with his family by his side. Richard was born October 6, 1934 to the late Orville and Margaret Johnson. Richard served in the Army Reserve from 1957-1963 obtaining the rank of Sargant. Richard worked as a Systems Analyst at The American Can Company and Branson Ultrasonic.
Richard enjoyed collecting stamps, this was a lifelong passion. Richard also enjoyed cruise vacations, flea markets and estate sales. Most importantly Richard enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Richard is Survived by wife Dorothy Johnson of 60 years. Children Kathleen Pazdziora (Stanley) ,and Susan Pacheco. Richard is also survived by his four grandchildren Jessica, Michael, Nicole ,and Matthew.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions all services will remain private at the families request.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.thegreenfuneralhome.com for the Johnson family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
2037482131
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved