Richard Huntington Tyler
Richard Huntington Tyler, of 83 Little Fox Lane, Southbury, CT passed away on April 17, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
He was born on February 7th, 1935 in North Adams, MA, the son of Richard Harry and Dorothy Helen Tyler where he attended public schools before going to earn his college degree from the University of Massachusetts. He majored in Romance Language and went on to teach French at the Taft School in Watertown, CT. In 1962 he received his MA from Middlebury College in Vermont. Upon completion of French Studies Mr. Tyler began his college teaching at Idaho State University in Pocatello where he met his wife-to-be Elaine Price. Elaine and Richard later divorced but remained very close friends.
In 1971 he and his family moved to Danbury, CT where he became Coordinator of Foreign Languages for the Danbury public school system. In 1995 he retired from classroom teaching. He is survived by his three children and their spouses, Brooke Trillo and her husband Victor of Southbury, CT, Charles Tyler and his wife Kerry of Greenwich, CT, and David Tyler and his wife Heather of Raleigh, NC. His seven grandchildren Kelsie Trillo, Tyler Trillo, CJ Tyler, Connor Tyler, Cameron Tyler, Lily Tyler and Kate Tyler were the light of his life! He is also survived by his close friend Elaine Tyler of Redding, CT and cousins, Ken and Joan Haskins, Tom Tyler and Marcia Moe all of North Adams, MA.
Richard's family would like to thank the many wonderful caregivers who helped to enrich his life over the past several years, in particular the aides from Always Best Care, Southbury, CT and the staff at Church Hill Village, Newtown, CT. A special thank you also to Donna Hartshorn who was not only his caregiver but his best friend and our savior. Graveside Services will take place at a later date in the family plot in Southview Cemetery, North Adams, MA. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in News Times on Apr. 24, 2020