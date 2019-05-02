Richard Joseph Bonadio

Topsham, Maine - Richard J. Bonadio, 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28th, after courageously battling a long-term illness. He was surrounded by family to comfort him and see him off on his new journey.

Mr. Bonadio was born in Danbury, CT, September 16th, 1939, a son of Michael J. Bonadio and Mary (Lapcik) Bonadio. He graduated from Danbury High School in the class of 1958, served in the US army, and then worked as a sales representative for his family owned Bonadio Candy and Tobacco Corp in Danbury.

Mr. Bonadio had a charismatic personality, a great sense of humor, and a love for Italian food. He had a passion for music, singing, and dancing as he was a lead singer and drummer in various bands for over 40 years. In 1993, Mr. Bonadio retired and moved to Topsham, Maine where he also enjoyed cooking and bowling, hobbies he loved participating in with his wife, Shirley.

Mr. Bonadio is survived by his wife of 40 years, Shirley (Bibber) Bonadio, son David Bonadio and his wife Janine of Newtown, CT, son Michael Bonadio of Danbury, CT, daughter Lisa Bonadio Schang and her husband Jake of Danbury, CT, stepdaughter Kathleen Nation and husband Tom of Monmouth, Maine, eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and sister Rita Blackstone.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Bonadio was predeceased by his brother Robert Bonadio.

Private funeral services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.