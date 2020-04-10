|
|
Richard J. "Whitey" Clark
Richard J. "Whitey" Clark, 87 of New Milford, husband of the late Betty (Dzubak) Clark, died Sunday, April 5th 2020 in New Milford.
"Whitey" was born in Danbury, October 17th 1932, son of Irving and Mary (Zanzal) Clark. He attended Danbury schools and Danbury Trade School, (now Henry Abbott Technical School).
A U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War, Mr. Clark was a retired carpenter. Whitey enjoyed the outdoors; he was an avid hunter and fisherman. For many years Whitey and his wife Betty enjoyed spending summers in the state of Maine.
Mr. Clark is survived by his son, Richard J. Clark Jr., his daughter, Diane Bailey and her husband Michael, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Clark was predeceased by his two brothers, Raymond and Ronald.
Services will be private.
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Apr. 12, 2020