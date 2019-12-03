The News-Times Obituaries
Services
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
Richard J. Leheny Obituary
Richard J. Leheny
Richard J. Leheny, age 87 of Danbury, retired Ridgefield elementary school teacher, died on December 1st at Danbury Hospital. He was the husband of the late Ann (Hayes) Leheny.
Funeral services will take place on Friday December 6th at 11:00 a.m. in the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury. Entombment will be in the Saint Peter Cemetery Mausoleum, Danbury.
The family will receive friends in the Green Funeral Home on Thursday, December 5th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to , P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030.
To read the complete obituary or leave a message of condolence, please visit www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Dec. 4, 2019
