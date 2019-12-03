|
Richard J. Leheny
Richard J. Leheny, age 87 of Danbury, retired Ridgefield elementary school teacher, died on December 1st at Danbury Hospital. He was the husband of the late Ann (Hayes) Leheny.
Funeral services will take place on Friday December 6th at 11:00 a.m. in the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury. Entombment will be in the Saint Peter Cemetery Mausoleum, Danbury.
The family will receive friends in the Green Funeral Home on Thursday, December 5th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to , P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030.
Published in News Times on Dec. 4, 2019