Richard Edward MacLean
Richard Edward MacLean, 66, died of metastatic cancer at home in Brookfield, Conn., surrounded by family, on August 25, 2019.
Richard was the second of four children born to parents Edward MacLean and Genevieve Elderkin in Valley Stream, Long Island. He graduated from Valley Stream South High School (1971), earned a BA from Columbia University (1975) and a JD from New York Law School (1980).
Richard began his legal career in private practice before joining Sobe Beverage Company. He later became an early employee of the global pet food company, Blue Buffalo, where he took on many different roles, including VP of Operations and General Counsel.
Richard was a competitive wrestler in high school and college. He was an avid water-skier and boater, enjoyed racquetball and snow skiing, and had a legendary golf swing. Richard was also famous for his love of music and the arts. He played with The Irish Band, a local Fairfield County favorite, and acted in several productions put on by the Fairfield Gaelic American Club.
In recent years, Richard had joined several charity boards including Action Against Hunger, Catherine Violet Hubbard Foundation, and Blue Buffalo Pet Cancer Foundation. He also gave generously to The Umbrella Club and the St. Patrick's Gaelic Athletic Organization.
Above all else, Richard held his children dearest. Richard was predeceased by his daughter, Rebecca MacLean Audet in 2013, and is survived by daughter Katherine MacLean and her husband John Motsinger, son Edward MacLean, brother and sister-in-law Greg and Sue MacLean, sister Nancy Gerbeau, sister Margaret (Peggy) MacLean, and grandchildren Anya, Frances and Raymond. And of course his true better half and loyal friend to the end, Teddy the golden retriever.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Richard MacLean Fund through Action Against Hunger, an international nonprofit organization focused on supporting children struggling with hunger. There will be a memorial and celebration of Richard's life for his family, friends and colleagues from 3-6PM on Saturday, October 19th at the Redding Country Club. To leave a condolence or light candle, please visit www.Brookfieldfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Sept. 9, 2019