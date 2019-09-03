Home

POWERED BY

Services
First Congregational Church
46 Main St
Bethel, CT 06801
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Merritt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Merritt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Merritt Obituary
Richard Earl Merritt
Richard Earl Merritt passed away peacefully on September 1, 2019 at Danbury Hospital in Danbury, Connecticut. Richard was born September 2, 1946 in Norwalk, Connecticut to the late Margaret (Malinak) and Earl Clifford Merritt. Husband of Marcia (Hale) Merritt. Services will be held on Saturday September 7, 2019 at the First Congregational Church of Bethel (46 Main St., Bethel, CT 06801) at 11a.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The Book of Remembrance at the First Congregational Church of Bethel.
Published in News Times on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.