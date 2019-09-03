|
|
Richard Earl Merritt
Richard Earl Merritt passed away peacefully on September 1, 2019 at Danbury Hospital in Danbury, Connecticut. Richard was born September 2, 1946 in Norwalk, Connecticut to the late Margaret (Malinak) and Earl Clifford Merritt. Husband of Marcia (Hale) Merritt. Services will be held on Saturday September 7, 2019 at the First Congregational Church of Bethel (46 Main St., Bethel, CT 06801) at 11a.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The Book of Remembrance at the First Congregational Church of Bethel.
Published in News Times on Sept. 5, 2019