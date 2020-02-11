|
Richard Allen Mirabito
Richard Allen Mirabito passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020 at Bethel Health Care in Bethel, CT. Richard was born on March 23, 1950 in Danbury, CT to the late Helen (Trester) and Fred Mirabito.
Richard is survived by his brother Fred Mirabito, wife Barbara, and his sister Joan Rotunda, husband Bernie.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in News Times on Feb. 16, 2020