|
|
Richard Raymond Rau
Richard Raymond Rau, 91, of Bluffton, SC, formerly of Newtown, Connecticut, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Veterans Victory House in Walterboro, SC.
Dr. Rau was born April 17, 1928 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Raymond Rau and Helen Buerklin Rau. Dr. Rau received his bachelor's degree from Muhlenberg College and his Ph.D in Physics from the University of Pennsylvania. After completing his graduate degree, he served his country in the US Army while stationed in Greenland. Dr. Rau was one of the seven founders of National Semiconductor Corporation, which later became Texas Instruments. He was also employed by Hughes Corp. and was involved in the development of the Hubble Space Telescope.
Dick took great pleasure in growing vegetables in his garden in Newtown. His family and neighbors were the lucky recipients of the fruits of his agricultural labor. He loved swimming, studying the German language, and travel. He particularly loved traveling to Sweden to visit his son and family; he was thrilled to attend the wedding of his granddaughter Josephine in Ystad Sweden in 2016.
Dick Rau had a uniquely positive attitude toward nearly all parts of his life. His best known pronouncement was about his love of food categorizing all food as "GOOD, BETTER, BEST."
Dr. Rau is survived by his wife, Jean Rau of Bluffton, SC; sons, Dr. Frederick Rau (Barbara) of Burlington, CT, Raymond Rau (Maria) of Sweden, and Dr. Douglas Rau of Hamden, CT; daughter, Diane Raiff of Newtown, CT; grandchildren, Alison Rau (Mark), Dylan Rau, Josephine Rau (Markus), Jacob Raiff, Alexander Rau, and Christopher Rau; and three great-grandchildren, Calvin Rau, Matilda Rau, and Maximilian Rau.
Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in News Times on Dec. 13, 2019