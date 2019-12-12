|
Richard Raymond Rau
Richard Raymond Rau, 91, of Bluffton, SC passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Veterans Victory House in Walterboro, SC.
Mr. Rau was born April 17, 1928 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Raymond Rau and Helen Buerklin Rau. He was a Protestant. He was a US Army Veteran, stationed in Greenland while serving his country. Mr. Rau received his Doctorate Degree in Physics from the University of Pennsylvania and was employed by Hughs Corp., aiding in the development of the Hubbel Telescope. He was also one of the seven founders of the National Semi-Conductor Corp., which later became Texas Instruments.
Mr. Rau is survived by his wife, Jean Rau of Bluffton, SC; sons, Dr. Frederick Rau (Barbara) of Burlington, CT, Raymond Rau (Maria) of Sweden, and Dr. Douglas Rau of Hamden, CT; daughter, Diane Raiff of Newtown, CT; grandchildren, Alison Rau (Mark), Dylan Rau, Josephine Rau (Markus), Jacob Raiff, Alexander Rau, and Christopher Rau; and three great-grandchildren, Calvin Rau, Matilda Rau, and Maximillian Rau.
Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in News Times on Dec. 13, 2019