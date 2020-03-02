Home

Richard L. Schult
Richard L. Schult, of Patterson, NY and formerly of Ridgefield and New Fairfield, died Mon., March 2 after a long illness. He was 87 years old.
Mr. Schult was active in his church community, participating in the building of the New Life Christian Church, Patterson, NY, and the Methodist Church in New Fairfield when living on Candlewood Lake in the 1980s and 1990s.
He was a retired executive from Union Carbide, and in retirement, also worked as a real estate broker.
He is survived by his wife, Nan Donohue Schult; three sons, Jeffrey Scott Schult, of Sandy Hook, CT, William Eric Schult, of Fayetteville, NC, and Timothy Reed Schult, of Cheshire, CT; five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sat., March 7 at New Life Christian Church, 29 Marshall Court, Patterson, with reception to follow.
Published in News Times on Mar. 3, 2020
