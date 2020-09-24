1/1
Richard Smith of Danbury, CT passed away at the age of 81 on September 22, 2020 at Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Rich was born in Mount Kisco, NY to the late Clarence and Catherine (Kelly) Smith. He served in the United States Army and following his time in the service he worked for over thirty years as a mortgage officer.
Rich loved to go fly fishing with his buddies on the Housatonic River and in Martha's Vineyard. He also enjoyed pursuing his other passion of learning to fly airplanes. Rich would take flights over New York City, West Point, and Connecticut. His favorite place to vacation was Nantucket and Cape Cod and enjoyed visiting the many lighthouses on the Cape.
Rich is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Dianna Bates Smith, brother Donald Smith (Sharon), sister Dorothy Bergstrom, sister-in-law Mary Ann Bates, brother-in-law Dr. Robert Burgess, many nieces and nephews, as well as dear friends, Ray and Muriel Morris, Marv and Bernita Bush, and Patrick and Kathy Velanzon.
A Graveside prayer service and US Military Honors will take place on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 12 Noon in Section 23 of Wooster Cemetery; 20 Ellsworth Avenue, Danbury. Social distancing and facial coverings are required. Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, Danbury is in care of funeral arrangements.



Published in Danbury News Times on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Section 23 of Wooster Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
