1/
Richard Utera
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Utera
Richard Utera of Gaylordsville, CT passed away on September 5, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Maureen Utera. He was the son of the late Louis and Genevieve Utera. He retired from New Milford Public Works after 19 years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Kent, CT. Besides his wife, he is survived by his sons Joseph (Mary) of NY, Richard (Frances) of ME, brother John (Kim)of FL, sisters Louise of FL, Alice (Martin) of SC. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the convenience of the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Sep. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved