Richard Utera

Richard Utera of Gaylordsville, CT passed away on September 5, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Maureen Utera. He was the son of the late Louis and Genevieve Utera. He retired from New Milford Public Works after 19 years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Kent, CT. Besides his wife, he is survived by his sons Joseph (Mary) of NY, Richard (Frances) of ME, brother John (Kim)of FL, sisters Louise of FL, Alice (Martin) of SC. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the convenience of the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store