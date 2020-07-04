Richard W. Beauleau Jr.
Richard W. Beauleau Jr. passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Largo, Florida. He was the husband of Patricia (Hannequin). Rich was born in Stamford CT Nov. 24,1954 to Mary Edna (Glynn) and Richard W. Beauleau Sr. He grew up in Stamford, Bethel & Danbury. After finishing school, he went to work for Unimation, Lloyds Lumber, Grossman's Lumber, Home Depot and Costco Wholesale. With the Clearwater Costco becoming his second family. He was an avid sports fan, both college and Pro. He loved the Yankees, Giants, Rangers, Knicks and Penn State. Some of his favorite times were watching the games with family and friends and talking stats about sports and players. He loved hitting the beaches in Florida with his family. Rich was always so happy, loved everyone & everyone loved him! Rich was predeceased by his parents, brother Denis F Moore and sister Denise M Beauleau. He is survived by the love of his life, wife Patricia, Son Richard W Beauleau lll, Daughter Monique McCoy, her husband Ryan & grandkids Andy & Addy, Brother James Milton Moore, wife Donna, Sister Audrey Vogelburger, husband Joe, and many Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. Serenity Funeral Home in Largo FL. handled the arrangements. There are no calling hours. Give to the Charity of ones' choice. To leave condolence visit; www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/largo-fl/serenity-funeral-home/4681