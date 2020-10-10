Richard John ZeitlerJune 28, 1930 - Sept.13, 2020Richard John Zeitler, 90, of Brookfield, CT and Pompano Beach, FL peacefully left us September 13, following an optimistic 6-year battle with cancer.Richy was born June 28, 1930, to Veronica and Joseph Zeitler, German immigrants. An only child, he grew up in New York City, was educated at Stuyvesant, and received a Science degree in 1948. He then worked for the United Nations Architects Corps until 1950. He relocated to Danbury, CT, and worked for Flight Refueling until 1952 as a Design Craftsman; he played a role in developing several patents during that period, including one that allowed multiple planes to be refueled simultaneously. A proud veteran, he served in the Army during the Korean War between 1952 and 1954 and rose to the rank of Sergeant. He married Louise Billings of Danbury and rejoined Flight Refueling in Baltimore until 1957, when he returned to Danbury to work with Doman Helicopters as a Mechanical Designer, proud to have helped develop the Dalto Flight Simulator. Richard and Louise were blessed with daughter Debra, and four years later, son Richard. Zeitler designed and acted as general contractor on a home he built for his family in 1964, where he resided until his death. From 1962-1965, he worked with Waltham Precision Instrument Company as the manager of the Tele-Beam division, manufacturing and marketing large screen TV projectors, then worked with the Kalart Victor Corporation in Plainville, CT until 1970 as the Manager of the newly-acquired Waltham Tele-Beam division. In 1970, he started his own company, the Zei-Mark Corporation, inventing, manufacturing, and marketing film-to-video transfer systems. He enjoyed the work he did, and was most proud of being a good, honest businessperson. He retired after 40 years in 1990.In the early 50's, Richard played baseball and basketball in the Danbury City League. He shared his love of sports with his children and grandchildren, from coaching little league baseball teams to cheering on the "Miracle Mets", he was an avid & faithful fan, win or lose. He also had a passion for tennis, which he took up as an adult, coaching his daughter and son and enjoyed fierce competition, even during friendly family tennis outings. Fishing was a much-loved sport, from teen years on Squantz Pond to days of ice fishing with his kids on Candlewood Lake, to bluefish and dolphin fishing in the Atlantic with friends & relatives, to catching pond sunnies with his grandkids. Always enthusiastic to throw out a line or watch a game, any day with a catch or a Mets win was a good day.Richard was President of the Danbury Engineering Society in the early 60's, and throughout his life, was quick to sketch an idea or solution to a problem on the closest scrap of paper. He held patents in the field of flight simulators, aircraft refueling devices, even solving everyday challenges like furling flags. A philatelist and coin collector, he was active in the Brookfield Philatelic Society as well as the Korean War Veterans. A zealous American, he had a passion for the United States flag, and educating others about its meaning as well as proper use and care. He was a frequent contributor to Danbury News Times editorials, often voicing his love for America, supporting the military, small business, and offering political views, much to the chagrin of Louise and delight of Elaine. Richard was certified to teach safe driving classes for the local AAA and enjoyed sharing card tricks with others. He often dabbled in the kitchen, introducing his young family to delicacies like Ox Tail soup. A family favorite was his mother's Bavarian Sauerbraten recipe with potato dumplings and red cabbage or making homemade pasta with his grandchildren. Gizmo, his beloved Maine Coon cat, was his buddy for years, bringing daily doses of joy and excellent listening skills.He was preceded in death by first wife, Louise Billings Zeitler, who died of Leukemia in 1989. He remarried in 1992 to Elaine Traver Washburn of New Milford, and the duo became snowbirds, living in Brookfield and Pompano Beach, FL until his passing. They would have celebrated their 28th anniversary this November.Richard will be deeply missed by wife, Elaine, of Pompano Beach, daughter, Debra Louise, wife of Charles Kereczman of Lancaster, PA, son Richard Joseph and wife Pam Fisher of Merritt Island, FL, step-daughter Diane, wife of Patrick Haughey of Boca Raton, FL, and step-son Steven Washburn of Montauk, NY. His loving grandchildren include Christopher, son of Debra; Kaitlyn and Ricky, children of Rick; Casey and Lexi, children of Diane; and Jonathan, Miles, and Travis, children of Steven.Arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Richard's memory to Hospice of Palm Beach County, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. Their "Willow Team" of caregivers were such a blessing to the family, providing amazing support to address Richard's wishes and needs in the final week of his life, allowing him to spend his last days in the comfort of his home, with his devoted wife by his side.