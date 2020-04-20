|
Richard R. Zielinski
Richard Robert Zielinski, 90, of Bethel, CT passed away on April 17, 2020 after a brief illness.
Richard was born on October 1, 1929 in Bayonne, NJ to John and Helena (Orlowska) Zelinski. He graduated from Bayonne Technical High School in 1947 as class Valedictorian. In 1951 he graduated from Stevens Institute of Technology with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He served two years in the Army, stationed at Dugway Proving Grounds in Utah, and then pursued a career in engineering, sales and management at Gibbs & Cox, Standard Oil, Hammond Iron Works, Dorr-Oliver, and eventually retired at age 56 as president of Hayward Tyler in Norwalk, CT. The family first settled in Middletown, NJ and relocated to Bethel in 1967.
In addition to his professional pursuits, Richard had many other talents and interests. He played piano and enjoyed classical music, was a talented artist, excelled at home carpentry and decorative woodcarving, later creating a large collection of small carved gnomes and Santas. His interests included extensive travel, financial investing, antique collecting, stocking his wine cellar, creative cooking, an occasional good cigar, and intelligent conversation.
Richard is survived by his wife of 65 years, Evelyn (Graham) Zielinski and their five sons and their families: Richard and Catherine of New Milford CT, David and Cynthia of La Grange, IL, Mark and Sandra of Bethel, Robert of Danbury, and Steven of Waterbury. In addition, he leaves behind 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Richard was predeceased by his sisters Jane and Helen and his brother Edward.
He will be interred at Elmwood Cemetery during a private family service. Bethel Funeral Home is handling arrangements. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.
Published in News Times on Apr. 21, 2020