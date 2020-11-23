W Rick Fowler

Born December 29 1947 in Danbury CT D, Died October 9 2020Rick and his wife Irene were married for 52 years. There family has lived in CT, CA

TX and finally settled in FL. Rick had a successful career in Financial Services. His greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. He was a great man beloved by everyone who knew him.

He is survived by his wife Irene, son Lyle and his family in St Petersburgh FL Son Dan and his family in Tallahassee FL and son Nate and family in Melbourne FL His brother Tom and wife Linda in Winchester CT. Rick was laid to rest in Cape Canaveral National Cemetery In Mims FL.



