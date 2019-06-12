Rita Marie Kirmil

Rita Marie Kirmil was accepted into our Savior's loving care at the home she shared with her son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Susan, on Tuesday morning, June 11, 2019 in Portsmouth, RI. She embarked on this journey with the love and prayers of her devoted family, her loving son, Anthony Brian Kirmil, daughter-in-law, Susan Jean Kirmil, and her grandchildren, Aimee Lynn Lyden and her husband, Jason, Leigh Anne Kirmil, Scott Brian Kirmil and his wife Adrienne, Kristine Rita Kirmil- Bush and her husband, John, Richard Jefferey Dougan and John Anthony Dougan, and his wife, Jennifer. She will be lovingly remembered by her great-grandchildren, Cailyn, Sean, Breslin, Hope, John, Luke, Laura, John and Kaitlynn. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Anthony Kirmil and her daughter, Janet Dougan Nelson, her sisters, Claire Lepine, Theresa Nichols and spouse, Harold, and her brothers, Francis Lepine and Paul Lepine and spouse, Patricia. She is survived by her sister, Ruth Kunkle and numerous nieces, nephews and children. She was born on October 27, 1924 in Putnam, CT, the daughter of Francis and Dora LePine. She attained her elementary and secondary education in the catholic schools of Putnam, CT. After receiving her high school diploma, she went on to achieve an accounting certification. She worked in the field of finance for the Timex Corporation and Graphic Sciences, which became the Burroughs Corporation, as an International Financial Analyst and had a very successful and rewarding career. Rita and her late husband, Tony, were very active parishioners of the St. Joseph's parish in Danbury, CT. She will be lovingly remembered by family and friends as a woman of great integrity, patience, and a boundless love for her immediate and extended families and friends. Calling hours will be held on Monday evening, June 17th from 5-7 p.m. at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St. in Danbury, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18th at St. Joseph's Church, Main St. in Danbury. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Bethel, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to The Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice on 1184 East Main St. in Portsmouth, RI 02871.To sign a book of remembrance, please visit www.thegreenfuneralhome.com Published in News Times on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary