Rita M. Lipkin

Rita Margaret Lipkin, age 76 of New Milford, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Danbury Hospital. Rita was born in the Bronx on May 4, 1943 to the late Harry and Helen Boylhart. She will be dearly missed by her husband, Leslie Lipkin.

Rita was a fun-loving woman who enjoyed bowling, parties, the pool and travelling. She had a great sense of humor and always had a joke to make you laugh. Rita was very family-oriented and loved time spent at family get-togethers where she had a special place in her heart for her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Les, Rita is survived by her children: Richard Portella and his wife Maureen, Michael Portella, Kelly Hoefer and her husband Mark, all of New Milford, Shari Goldman and her husband Jeff of Danbury, and Randi Hirschman and her husband Barry of New Jersey; her brother Robert Boylhart and his wife Mary of Florida; her sisters Carol Sprock and her husband Marty, and Ruth Lucera and her husband Tony, all of Danbury; her grandchildren: Mark, Sean, Keith, James, Nicholas and Marcella; and several nieces and nephews. Rita was predeceased by her sister Helen Fuller.

A Memorial Service will be at 11am on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White St., Danbury. Visitation will be from 10am until the time of service. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Ridgefield.

In keeping with Ruth's wishes, her family has requested no flowers be sent and instead, please make a donation to in her memory. To light a candle or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com Published in News Times on July 22, 2019