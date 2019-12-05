|
Rita Monahan
Rita Monahan, 94, of Danbury. She was born August 3, 1925 in Woonsocket, RI to Solomon Levi and Mary (McLaughlin) Brown. After graduating high school, she was employed at the Woonsocket newspaper where she met her future husband, Arthur. They moved to Danbury in 1966 and she became employed in the office at the newly opened Glen Hill Convalescent Center where she remained for 27 years.
Known for her quick wit, sharp sense of humor, love of books and reading; Rita will be well remembered by all.
She is survived by daughter Mary of Danbury, sons Paul (Claire) of Cranston, RI, Matthew of Milford; daughter-in-law Linda of Cranston, RI; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and many, many good friends. A special thank you to her friends and staff at The Gardens who helped make her final years so thoroughly enjoyable.
Predeceased by husband Arthur, a newspaperman; son Peter, a decorated Vietnam veteran/activist; and granddaughter Jennifer.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Cornell Memorial Funeral Home, 247 White St., Danbury, CT.
Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday December 9, 2019 at Cornell Memorial Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SemperFiFund.org which provides aid to wounded veterans or to a veterans organization of your choice. To light a candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.Cornellmemorial.com
Published in News Times on Dec. 6, 2019