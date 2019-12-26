|
Rita R. Finaldi
Rita Ross Finaldi, age 88, of Sandy Hook, CT, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2019 at Newtown Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Newtown, CT.
Rita was born in Danbury, a daughter to the late Frank and Mary Ross on March 23, 1931. She attended Danbury parochial schools and graduated from Lauralton Hall High School, class of 1949. Rita received an Associate degree in Business from Annhurst College in Woodstock, CT. She married her beloved husband of 54 years, Edmond T. Finaldi Sr. on November 20, 1954. She worked as a service representative for Southern New England Telephone in Danbury, as a bank teller for the Union Trust Company in Danbury and as a Payroll Coordinator for the Danbury Board of Education for 13 years from which she retired. Rita and her husband lived in Ridgefield for several years raising their three children. Upon her retirement in 1993 Rita and her husband relocated to Vero Beach, FL. Due to illness she returned to Connecticut in 2017 to be closer to her family. Rita was a wonderful Italian cook and baker, she loved taking center stage when receiving 'compliments to the chef' especially during holiday dinners. She was a resident of Newtown Rehabilitation & Health Care Center for nearly 4 years, where she was lovingly cared for by many compassionate people. Some became like extended family, and she became everyone's adopted mother or grandmother. Rita enjoyed knitting, doing word search puzzles and playing bingo. She had immense love and pride for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and treasured every moment shared with family.
Rita is preceded in death by her beloved husband Edmond, and her two sons Richard and Edmond Jr.
Rita is survived by her daughter Marita Narel, son-in-law, Richard Narel, sister, Rose M. Ross, brother, Frank Ross, sister-in-law, Betty Jane Ross, grandchildren, Michelle Budner, Lorraine Brundage, Rachel Finaldi, Rebecca Hogenauer and Matthew Narel, great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Julianna, Luke, Natalia and Trevor, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury on Thursday December 26 from 5-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday December 27 at St. Joseph Church, Danbury at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Ridgefield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in News Times on Dec. 27, 2019