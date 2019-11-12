|
|
Rita M. Warford
July 15, 1947-Oct. 23, 2019Southbury - Rita M. "Tante" Warford, 72, of Southbury passed away at her home on October 23, 2019 . Rita was born July 15, 1947 to Angela (Manlucia) and Vincent Howley in Danbury Connecticut. She graduated from Danbury high school in 1965 and from Western Connecticut university in 1984. She lived most of her life in Danbury with a brief time in Hawaii before retiring in Southbury, CT.
She started her career in Human Resources at Perkin Elmer in 1968. She then went on to work at Savin Corp. for many years and then onto News America Corp. to retire in 2014.
Rita is survived by her twin sister, Anita Conrad of New Milford and her brother, Vincent Howley. She is also survived by her neice, Bethany (Daniel) Prokupets, great-nieces Haley Ewing and Ella Prokupets and her great nephew Sam Prokupets of Honeoye Falls, NY to whom she was known as "Tante". She was predeceased by both her parents as well as her nephew, Jason M. Conrad. Rita had many friends, aunts, uncles and cousins and was known as "Tante" to all her friends children as well.
There will be a celebration of her life at a later date. If you wish to honor Rita, she often donated to the Women's Center of Greater Danbury. Munson Lovetere Funeral Home assisted with the arrangments. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Nov. 13, 2019