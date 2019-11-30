|
Rita Willie
On the evening of November 24, 2019 Rita M. Willie went to be with the lord at the age of 88. Rita was born to Thomas and Helen (Heusey) Comito in 1931. She grew up in Queens, NY and attended Andrew Jackson High School and Western Connecticut State University. Rita was married 67 years to her childhood sweetheart Andrew Willie and together they raised 5 children Dru, Tod, Jay, Kim and Amy. Rita was a great humanitarian and volunteered her services to many charitable organizations including Meals on Wheels, teaching Sunday School, being a Girl Scout leader, and as a Court Advocate for children. Her greatest joy was her family and grandchildren and revered the natural things in life particularly the sunsets, gardening, oceans, songs of the birds, and the American Indian spirit. She loved to travel and preferred to experience it as the locals do and not as a tourist always learning about the history and culture. Rita was preceded in death by her father Thomas, her mother Helen and brother Thomas Comito, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Andrew; her 5 children, Dru Saren, Tod Willie, Jay Willie, Kim Pearce, and Amy Mangold; 13 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; her brother Anthony Comito; her sister Anita Thompson and several cousins, nieces and nephews. There will not be a public memorial service but a celebration of life will be announced for a future date. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made in memory of Rita Willie to: Ability Beyond, 4 Berkshire Boulevard, Bethel, CT 06801 Phone: (888) 832-8247 Email: [email protected] To leave an online condolence, visit www.honanfh.com
Published in News Times on Dec. 1, 2019