The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Young

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert A. Young Obituary
Robert A. Young
Robert A. Young, 94, of Bethel, passed away on August 29, 2019. He was the husband of Ann Moker Young.
Bob served in the Navy during World War II in the Pacific theater of war. After the war, he graduated from the University of Bridgeport and had a long career in sales.
Besides his wife, survivors include his daughter Holly and her husband, Jeff; and his son, Mark. His five grandchildren: Eric, Jack, Tara, Allison, and Matthew. Bob is also survived by his sister, Joan Cushnie, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, Bethel, CT. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury.
There are no calling hours.
Donations in Bob's memory may be made to the Autism Science Foundation, 106 W. 32nd St., #182, New York, NY 10001 (autismsciencefoundation.org) or to the .
For further information or to express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Funeral Home
Download Now