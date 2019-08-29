|
|
Robert A. Young
Robert A. Young, 94, of Bethel, passed away on August 29, 2019. He was the husband of Ann Moker Young.
Bob served in the Navy during World War II in the Pacific theater of war. After the war, he graduated from the University of Bridgeport and had a long career in sales.
Besides his wife, survivors include his daughter Holly and her husband, Jeff; and his son, Mark. His five grandchildren: Eric, Jack, Tara, Allison, and Matthew. Bob is also survived by his sister, Joan Cushnie, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, Bethel, CT. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury.
There are no calling hours.
Donations in Bob's memory may be made to the Autism Science Foundation, 106 W. 32nd St., #182, New York, NY 10001 (autismsciencefoundation.org) or to the .
Published in News Times on Aug. 30, 2019