The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bethel Funeral Home
215 Greenwood Avenue
Bethel, CT 06801
203-743-4825
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bethel Funeral Home
215 Greenwood Avenue
Bethel, CT 06801
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Allen


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Allen Obituary
Robert K. Allen
Robert Kenneth Allen, age 76 of Bethel, CT died at his home on Sunday, January 19, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife Sally Ann (Amundsen) Allen, who was the love of his life and whom he missed dearly.
He was born in Norwalk, CT August 6, 1943, son of the late Ernest and Edna (Buffington) Allen. He was a US Navy Veteran on the USS Boston with an honorable discharge. Robert worked many jobs throughout his career, including Allen's Deli in Norwalk and lastly was owner of A & A Pools in Bethel.
After his birth in Norwalk, he relocated the family to Bethel in 1976. Upon the family's arrival many friends and family moved to Bethel and enjoyed life there.
Robert is survived by his sons: Tim Allen and his wife Ronni of Bethel, Jonathan Allen of Bethel; daughter, Laura Luizzi and her husband Larry of Brookfield, CT; his loving grandchildren: Emily, Larry, Douglas, Robbie, Abigail and Sophia; his sister-in-law, Pam Smith and her husband Charlie and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother: Ernie Allen and his wife Regina.
Many thanks to the people who gave him care and compassion through his difficult times, especially Rhonda, Kim and Rebecca.
The family will receive friends at the Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Private burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Bethel.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Bethel Volunteer Fire Dept., the Bethel Police Department or Ben's Bells.
To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.
Published in News Times on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -