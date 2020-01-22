|
Robert K. Allen
Robert Kenneth Allen, age 76 of Bethel, CT died at his home on Sunday, January 19, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife Sally Ann (Amundsen) Allen, who was the love of his life and whom he missed dearly.
He was born in Norwalk, CT August 6, 1943, son of the late Ernest and Edna (Buffington) Allen. He was a US Navy Veteran on the USS Boston with an honorable discharge. Robert worked many jobs throughout his career, including Allen's Deli in Norwalk and lastly was owner of A & A Pools in Bethel.
After his birth in Norwalk, he relocated the family to Bethel in 1976. Upon the family's arrival many friends and family moved to Bethel and enjoyed life there.
Robert is survived by his sons: Tim Allen and his wife Ronni of Bethel, Jonathan Allen of Bethel; daughter, Laura Luizzi and her husband Larry of Brookfield, CT; his loving grandchildren: Emily, Larry, Douglas, Robbie, Abigail and Sophia; his sister-in-law, Pam Smith and her husband Charlie and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother: Ernie Allen and his wife Regina.
Many thanks to the people who gave him care and compassion through his difficult times, especially Rhonda, Kim and Rebecca.
The family will receive friends at the Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Private burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Bethel.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Bethel Volunteer Fire Dept., the Bethel Police Department or Ben's Bells.
To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.
Published in News Times on Jan. 23, 2020