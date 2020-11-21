1/1
Robert and Maria Baron
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert A. Baron &
Maria (Marx) Baron
Robert "Bob" A. Baron, 85, of Waterbury, died on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the VITAS Inpatient Hospice Unit at St. Mary's Hospital and joined his beloved wife of 58 years, Maria (Marx) Baron, who predeceased him at the age of 84 on December 27, 2019 at Waterbury Hospital.
Bob was born in Norwalk on September 9, 1935, son of the late Julius "George" E. and Mary (Babash) Baron. He worked for many years as an Engineer at IBM until his retirement. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1959. His wife, Maria was born December 17, 1935 in Hatzfeld, Romania, a daughter of the late Mathias and Elisabeth (Liptai) Marx. Bob and Maria spent the majority of their lives together and found great pride and joy in raising their family in Bethel, where they resided for over forty years and developed many lasting friendships. They were blessed with three children and four grandchildren whom they cherished. Bob and Maria shared a spiritual strength and spent countless hours giving service to their community and to their respective churches over the years. They will be greatly missed by those who were blessed to know and love them.
They leave to cherish their memory their three children, Robert E. Baron and his wife, Lisa, of Wolcott; Linda A. Zarillo and her husband, William, of Watertown; Pamela B. Pacileo and her husband, Anthony, of Middlebury; as well as four grandchildren: Christopher Pacileo and his wife, Emily, of Seymour; Benjamin Pacileo of Middlebury; Zachary Zarillo of Waterbury; and Sarah Zarillo of Watertown; and several nieces and nephews. Maria is survived by a sister, Helene Glashutter and husband, Ernst; and a brother, Peter Marx, all of Canada. They were predeceased by Bob's brother, Eugene F. Sanislo and wife, Astrid; and Maria's sister-in-law, Ruth (Stewart) Marx.
Arrangements: All funeral services for Bob and Maria will be private and at the convenience of the family.
For more info or to send e-condolences, visit: www.chaseparkwaymemorial.com
Published in Danbury News Times on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Chase Parkway Mem - Albini
430 Chase Parkway
Waterbury, CT 06708
203-574-1313
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chase Parkway Mem - Albini

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved